INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
India approves indigenous 5th-gen fighter jet programme days after skirmish with Pakistan
The AMCA will be a twin-engine, stealth-enabled fighter designed and developed by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with Indian industry partners.
India approves indigenous 5th-gen fighter jet programme days after skirmish with Pakistan
The AMCA will be a twin-engine, stealth-enabled fighter designed and developed by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with Indian industry partners. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
May 27, 2025

India has approved the development of its first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greenlit the prototype program on Tuesday, underscoring India’s drive for self-reliance in the defence sector.

The AMCA will be a twin-engine, stealth-enabled fighter designed and developed by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with Indian industry partners. 

The announcement comes just days after India and Pakistan skirmished with missiles and drones, killing more than 70 people, including civilians, in the neighbouring countries.

It marked the most serious escalation between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals, who have fought multiple wars over the disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan says it shot down six Indian jets, including French-made Rafales, putting New Delhi in an embarrassing spot as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has spent billions of dollars on propping up the country’s defence. India has neither confirmed nor denied reports about the downing of the jets.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - What Rafale’s downing by Pakistan Air Force means for India

India’s jet programme is positioned as a cornerstone in India's broader push to reduce its reliance on foreign arms imports and modernise its military in the face of ongoing security threats. 

India has steadily increased defence spending—up 9.5 percent this year to $78.7 billion—and is now among the top five global defence spenders, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). 

The country has also signed high-profile defence deals, including a recent agreement to buy 26 additional Rafale jets from France’s Dassault Aviation.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'