Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has vowed to work as a priority to restore peace, security and end corruption as his government begins its journey after last week’s historic election.
“The new government has started its journey amidst a fragile economy, weak governance and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, which is plagued by corruption and misrule of the fascist era.
“The main priority of our government is to restore peace and security in the minds of the people by improving the law-and-order situation and strictly controlling corruption,” he said on state broadcaster BTV on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Rahman was sworn in as the country’s 11th prime minister on Tuesday and became the first male head of government since 1991. He will serve a five-year term leading the 300-seat Parliament and a 49-member Cabinet.
“Before asking people for austerity, I can ensure that BNP lawmakers will not import tax-free cars or take plots with government benefits,” he said, adding that the current government has started its journey with a specific commitment to ensure employment and a proper working environment.
Earlier, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami lawmakers, the opposition in Parliament, made similar pledges not to accept tax-free cars or government-allotted land.
Rahman also said that it has become urgent to take alternative measures to reduce population pressure in the capital.
According to the United Nations, the population in the capital Dhaka reached about 36.6 million.
“Initiatives have been taken to revamp the railway communication system across the country so that people can easily do business in their own districts or from their homes in a timely manner.
“As part of this plan, the first step is to reorganise and coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Railways, Roads and Bridges,” Rahman said.