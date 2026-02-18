Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has vowed to work as a priority to restore peace, security and end corruption as his government begins its journey after last week’s historic election.

“The new government has started its journey amidst a fragile economy, weak governance and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, which is plagued by corruption and misrule of the fascist era.

“The main priority of our government is to restore peace and security in the minds of the people by improving the law-and-order situation and strictly controlling corruption,” he said on state broadcaster BTV on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Rahman was sworn in as the country’s 11th prime minister on Tuesday and became the first male head of government since 1991. He will serve a five-year term leading the 300-seat Parliament and a 49-member Cabinet.

“Before asking people for austerity, I can ensure that BNP lawmakers will not import tax-free cars or take plots with government benefits,” he said, adding that the current government has started its journey with a specific commitment to ensure employment and a proper working environment.