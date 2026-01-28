WORLD
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Frankfurt prosecutors say they are investigating unidentified Deutsche Bank staff over suspected money laundering linked to dealings with foreign companies.
Abramovich has been sanctioned by the EU following Russia's offensive in Ukraine. / AP
January 28, 2026

German prosecutors and police searched Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt and its office in Berlin in an investigation over suspected money laundering offences, officials said.

The probe is connected to suspected offences in the bank's dealings with companies linked to Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors confirmed the raids but did not say who was being targeted.

The Frankfurt prosecutors' office said it was carrying out an "investigation into unknown responsible parties and employees of Deutsche Bank on suspicion of money laundering... and related additional allegations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act".

"In the past, Deutsche Bank maintained business relationships with foreign companies that... are themselves suspected of having been used for the purpose of money laundering," a spokesman for the office said in a statement to AFP.

Reporting failures

It said the investigation was being carried out by a specialist economic crime unit along with the federal police.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank confirmed the raids, and the bank said it was "cooperating fully with prosecutors" but refused to comment further.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the EU following Russia's war on Ukraine.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Deutsche Bank was being investigated on suspicion of not reporting possible money laundering in a timely manner.

According to news site Der Spiegel the search in Frankfurt started just after 10:00 am and involved around 30 plainclothes investigators.

SOURCE:AFP
