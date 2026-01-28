German prosecutors and police searched Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt and its office in Berlin in an investigation over suspected money laundering offences, officials said.

The probe is connected to suspected offences in the bank's dealings with companies linked to Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors confirmed the raids but did not say who was being targeted.

The Frankfurt prosecutors' office said it was carrying out an "investigation into unknown responsible parties and employees of Deutsche Bank on suspicion of money laundering... and related additional allegations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act".

"In the past, Deutsche Bank maintained business relationships with foreign companies that... are themselves suspected of having been used for the purpose of money laundering," a spokesman for the office said in a statement to AFP.

Reporting failures