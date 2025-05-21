President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a bilateral meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, during the meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye–Hungary relations, as well as pressing regional and global developments.

President Erdogan underlined the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two countries, expressing a commitment to strengthening cooperation across all sectors.

He also noted that the hosting of the Turkic States Summit by Hungary—an observer member of the organisation—demonstrates the value the group places on Hungary’s engagement.

“Hungary contributes strength to the Organization of Turkic States,” he said.

Türkiye’s EU accession discussed

Turning to broader geopolitical matters, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing aspiration for European Union membership.

He emphasised that revitalising Türkiye’s EU accession process would also serve the interests of Europe, particularly in the area of security cooperation.

On the Ukraine-Russia conflict, President Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to peace.

“We are working for a just and lasting peace,” he said, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire and the start of meaningful peace negotiations.

'Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus'

The summit, which brings together leaders from Turkic-speaking states, continues to serve as a platform for fostering unity and cooperation across the region.

Adressing the leaders, President Erdogan said that the Turkic world is “incomplete” without the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Organization of Turkic States.

