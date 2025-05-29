WORLD
2 min read
US to remove Syria from 'terror sponsor' list
During a visit to Damascus, Barrack said the US supports Syria's new government under President Ahmed al Sharaa
US to remove Syria from 'terror sponsor' list
The envoy added that the US Congress backs Trump's steps towards Syria. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

United States President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn't sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus on Thursday, said Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government.

He added that the US Congress backs Trump's steps towards Syria.

The US envoy told the Saudi Al-Arabiya television that the US believes peace between Syria and Israel is achievable, suggesting it should commence with a non-aggression agreement and a definition of borders and boundaries.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

On Thursday, the US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.

The meeting came after Barrack, along with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, opened the US ambassador’s residence in Damascus that had been closed since 2012, following Syria’s revolution against the Bashar al Assad regime one year earlier.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Barrack raised the American flag over the residence for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, marking a new era of relations with Syria after the ouster of the Assad regime.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions

Reviving relations

Last month, Trump met with al Sharaa in Riyadh during his trip to Saudi Arabia, the first such meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers last week that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to further war and regional instability.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria to help locate missing Americans: US envoy

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches