Honduran election authorities have resumed tallying results from November 30 presidential polls after three days of silence, with conservative candidate Nasry Asfura maintaining his narrow lead.

As of 2.09 pm local time (2009GMT) on Monday, more than 91 percent of ballots had been counted, with the National Party's Asfura holding 40.11 percent, slightly ahead of centrist Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who had 39.73 percent, according to the Honduran National Election Council (CNE).

Rixi Moncada, the candidate of President Xiomara Castro's Libre Party, trailed in third with 19.17 percent.

Since Friday, Hondurans had been left in the dark amid the country's most disputed election in years.

Meddling accusations