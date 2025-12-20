WORLD
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Following US strikes in Syria, Damascus reaffirmed its fight against Daesh and called for cooperation to prevent the group from using its territory.
Damascus called on the US-led coalition to support counterterrorism efforts. [File image] / AP
December 20, 2025

Syria reaffirmed its commitment to combating Daesh and preventing the use of its territory as a safe haven for the extremists, the Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday, following US strikes targeting the terrorist organisation's positions in the country.

In a statement through the US social media company X, the ministry said Syria would continue to intensify military operations against Daesh in all areas where the group poses a threat.

The statement called on the US and other members of the US-led international coalition to support Syria’s counterterrorism efforts, saying such cooperation would help protect civilians and restore security and stability in the country and the wider region.

The exact location, number of casualties, or other operational details of the American strike have not been disclosed.

The comments came hours after the US launched a military operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly December 13 attack on American forces near the central Syrian city of Palmyra.

US intensifies attacks

A Syria monitor said on Saturday that at least five Daesh terrorists, including a cell leader, were killed in US strikes overnight.

Washington said a lone gunman from the terror group carried out the December 13 attack in Palmyra — home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins — that killed two US soldiers and a US civilian.

In response, the United States "struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery", US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
