Syria reaffirmed its commitment to combating Daesh and preventing the use of its territory as a safe haven for the extremists, the Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday, following US strikes targeting the terrorist organisation's positions in the country.

In a statement through the US social media company X, the ministry said Syria would continue to intensify military operations against Daesh in all areas where the group poses a threat.

The statement called on the US and other members of the US-led international coalition to support Syria’s counterterrorism efforts, saying such cooperation would help protect civilians and restore security and stability in the country and the wider region.

The exact location, number of casualties, or other operational details of the American strike have not been disclosed.

The comments came hours after the US launched a military operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly December 13 attack on American forces near the central Syrian city of Palmyra.