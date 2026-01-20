The UK government has given the green light for China to build a "mega embassy" in the historic heart of London, eight years after the process began.

The 20,000-square-metre site is set to become the largest embassy complex in the UK by area and one of the largest embassies in the heart of a Western capital.

But it could still face legal challenges.

Housing minister Steve Reed's decision on Tuesday to grant planning permission came after multiple delays over national security concerns.

Reed said the decision was "now final unless it is successfully challenged in court".

A government spokesperson said, "Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process, and an extensive range of measures have been developed to manage any risks."

"Following extensive negotiations in recent months, the Chinese government has agreed to consolidate its seven current sites in London into one site, bringing clear security advantages."

China has voiced frustration at the delays and raised the matter with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer early on.