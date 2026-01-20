The UK government has given the green light for China to build a "mega embassy" in the historic heart of London, eight years after the process began.
The 20,000-square-metre site is set to become the largest embassy complex in the UK by area and one of the largest embassies in the heart of a Western capital.
But it could still face legal challenges.
Housing minister Steve Reed's decision on Tuesday to grant planning permission came after multiple delays over national security concerns.
Reed said the decision was "now final unless it is successfully challenged in court".
A government spokesperson said, "Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process, and an extensive range of measures have been developed to manage any risks."
"Following extensive negotiations in recent months, the Chinese government has agreed to consolidate its seven current sites in London into one site, bringing clear security advantages."
China has voiced frustration at the delays and raised the matter with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer early on.
Reset in ties
Starmer, who is seeking to reset ties with the economic powerhouse, is expected to visit China later this month, according to British media.
Downing Street has not yet confirmed the trip.
If it goes ahead, it would be the first visit by a UK prime minister since 2018.
While the embassy approval should help boost relations, other concerns over alleged Chinese espionage activity in Britain could still complicate matters.
Last month, Starmer said that while China provided significant economic opportunities for the UK, it also posed "real national security threats".
The head of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, Luke de Pulford, previously said the government would face an "embarrassing and potentially catastrophic" legal challenge from residents if the plans were approved.