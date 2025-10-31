Foreign ministers of some Muslim countries will meet in Istanbul on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and next steps there, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday, voicing concern over whether the ceasefire will continue.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan said the gathering would include foreign ministers of countries represented at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York in September.

That meeting, to discuss the situation in Gaza, was attended by Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.

"The topics being discussed currently are how to proceed to the second stage, the stability force," Fidan said.

The minister, referring to Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza, said: “(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is clearly seeking excuses to violate the ceasefire and restart the genocide before the eyes of the entire world. It is evident.

For the sake of preserving hope for lasting peace and ensuring regional security, Israel must abide by the ceasefire.”

Fidan said that by signing the Sharm el-Sheikh Declaration, Türkiye has assumed an important responsibility, adding that Ankara is working in close contact and coordination with all relevant countries to ensure the ceasefire becomes permanent.

He stressed that it is crucial for the international community to convey the necessary messages to Israel in this regard. “Our humanitarian assistance to Gaza also continues uninterrupted.

Officials from our Health Ministry, AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent are carrying out relief efforts in Rafah. Our humanitarian aid ship carrying 900 tonnes of supplies reached Egypt’s Al Arish Port on October 17, and preparations for the next humanitarian mission will, God willing, be completed soon," said Fidan.

He added that Türkiye has already mobilised all available means to bring Palestinian brothers and sisters to the country for treatment. “We will continue doing everything in our power for the reconstruction of Gaza, and we believe that through patience and solidarity, Gaza will rise again,” he said.