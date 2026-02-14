Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced that Beijing will scrap tariffs for all but one African country on May 1.

According to state media on Saturday, Xi said that the zero-tariff deal "will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development", announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, for the annual African Union summit.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast "Belt and Road" initiative. From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Many African countries are increasingly turning to China and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Italy offers climate‑shock debt suspension

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy and its African partners had focused their latest talks on the continent's debt burden, with Rome offering countries a chance to suspend repayments when hit by extreme climate events.

"Today, once again, we focused on an issue that is central for Africa, which is debt," Meloni said late on Friday at the close of the second Italy–Africa meeting in Addis Ababa.