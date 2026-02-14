BIZTECH
China to scrap tariffs for most African nations as Italy proposes climate-linked debt relief
Many African countries have increasingly turned to China and other trading partners since Trump imposed steep tariffs last year
African Union Commission (AUC) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. / Reuters
19 hours ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced that Beijing will scrap tariffs for all but one African country on May 1.

According to state media on Saturday, Xi said that the zero-tariff deal "will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development", announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, for the annual African Union summit.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast "Belt and Road" initiative. From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Many African countries are increasingly turning to China and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Italy offers climate‑shock debt suspension

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy and its African partners had focused their latest talks on the continent's debt burden, with Rome offering countries a chance to suspend repayments when hit by extreme climate events.

"Today, once again, we focused on an issue that is central for Africa, which is debt," Meloni said late on Friday at the close of the second Italy–Africa meeting in Addis Ababa.

"We have launched a broad initiative on debt conversion for joint development projects. To this, we are adding the introduction of debt‑suspension clauses for those nations affected by extreme climate events," she added.

On Saturday, Meloni attends the plenary session of the African summit. She did not give details on how the proposed suspension mechanism would work or which states might take it up.

Italy has made cooperation with African countries a cornerstone of its foreign policy, particularly through its "Mattei Plan," which Rome says aims to build long‑term partnerships in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Water, sanitation drive at top of agenda 

On Saturday, African heads of state and government gathered in Addis Ababa for a two-day summit centred on water security, climate pressure, and strengthening Africa’s representation in global institutions.

Leaders are launching the AU’s 2026 theme of the year — Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Italian prime minister, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, and other international leaders are participating in the summit at AU headquarters, underscoring growing international engagement with Africa’s development and security priorities.

In addition to discussions on water governance and climate resilience, leaders are expected to review peace and security situations across the continent, assess progress on Agenda 2063 — the AU’s long-term development blueprint — and consider institutional reforms aimed at improving the effectiveness and financial sustainability of the continental body.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
