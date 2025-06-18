Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed his Indian counterpart to a G7 summit despite protests over the 2023 murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist in Canada.

Narendra Modi’s invitation by Carney as chair of the G7 was protested Monday by hundreds in nearby Calgary, the city closest to the summit in the resort town of Kananaskis, but the number dropped to about 50 on Tuesday.

Carney said it was ridiculous to exclude the head of a country that has one of the largest economies in the world.

The two men met on the sidelines of the G7 as Modi was an invited guest, not a G7 member.

“It is my great honor to have you here,” Carney told Modi, shaking hands and smiling.

Neither mentioned the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in 2023.

Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was enough evidence to suggest the murder was sanctioned by the Indian government. India denied the allegation.

Nijjar was an ardent supporter of the Khalistan movement, which advocates for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland in India's Punjab region. India considered him a terrorist.

Two years later, both countries stress the importance of closer ties as trade wars rip apart longstanding alliances.