INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
3 min read
Trump praises Asim Munir, says discussed Iran with Pakistan army chief
Donald Trump credits Pakistani general for helping avert nuclear war with India and hints at trade talks with Islamabad.
Trump praises Asim Munir, says discussed Iran with Pakistan army chief
Pakistan's army chief "was instrumental in stopping the war and I was honoured to meet him," says Trump [File] / AP
June 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India, saying the two also discussed regional tensions — including with Iran — and the possibility of a trade agreement.

"It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today," Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington DC.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press.

"I invited him to thank him for helping stop a war. We also discussed a potential trade deal with Pakistan and regional issues — including the Iran situation," Trump added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the lunch, Trump reiterated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between the South Asian rivals.

"They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nations," he said.

Trump credited both General Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with de-escalating the situation.

"This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side," he said.

"I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we'll make a trade deal with Modi of India," Trump added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly later stated that part of the reason for the meeting was General Munir's recent public remarks, in which he called for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to Trump for helping prevent what he described as a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.

RECOMMENDED

Kashmir mediation

Munir, who was promoted to the rank of field marshal last month, is currently on a five-day official visit to the US — Pakistan's largest export market.

The visit came amid rising tensions between the two South Asian neigbours, following last month's military standoff that brought them close to the brink of open conflict.

Addressing members of the Pakistani American community in Washington on Monday, Munir urged India to engage "as a civilised nation," instead of seeking regional "hegemony."

The meeting between Trump and Munir also follows the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran, further elevating the global security context.

It also marked the first high-level bilateral engagement between Islamabad and Washington since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the "Kashmir issue".

RelatedTRT Global - Trump 'should be celebrated' for brokering Pakistan-India truce — Bilawal Bhutto

On Wednesday, however, India's Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call told Trump that Delhi will never accept third-party mediation with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

Neither the White House nor the State Department has issued any statement on the contents of the Trump-Modi call, which India reports lasted more than 30 minutes.

In contrast to India, Pakistan has credited Trump for brokering ceasefire with India and is open to US mediation on Kashmir dispute.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO