With world focused on Gaza, Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Jenin
The death toll in Jenin has reached 56 since Israel’s January 21 assault, with over 200 Palestinians wounded.
A Palestinian student crosses an Israeli soil barrier on his way to school in Araqah near Jenin. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

The Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a military incursion in the town of Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, early on Thursday, according to the WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian health ministry said it was informed by the General Authority for Civil Affairs that Murad Fawzi Abu Saifin, 15, was shot and killed by Israeli troops, who also seized his body.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the town overnight and shot dead Abu Saifin in the street, hitting him with four bullets. Israeli forces reportedly prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, and he was left to bleed to death, after which his body was taken away.

Israeli forces also deployed snipers on rooftops and raided several streets in the town, WAFA reported.

Abu Saifin’s killing brings the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin to 56 since Israel launched its assault on the city and its refugee camp on January 21, with more than 200 wounded, according to WAFA.

During the same period, Israeli forces have completely demolished more than 600 homes—around 33 percent of the Jenin refugee camp—displacing approximately 22,000 residents to nearby towns, villages and neighbourhoods.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into towns and villages across Jenin, conducting house raids, detentions and field interrogations, the agency added.

This latest episode of Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank comes at a time when world powers, including the US, are trying to find a way to extend peace in Gaza.

