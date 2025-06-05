Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate facing deportation over his pro-Palestinian activism on campus, has outlined the "irreparable harm" caused by his continued detention, as a federal judge weighs his release.

Khalil said in court filings unsealed on Thursday that the "most immediate and visceral harms" he has faced in his months detained in Louisiana relate to missing the birth of his first child in April.

"Instead of holding my wife’s hand in the delivery room, I was crouched on a detention centre floor, whispering through a crackling phone line as she laboured alone," the 30-year-old legal US resident wrote. "When I heard my son’s first cries, I buried my face in my arms so no one would see me weep."

He also cited potentially "career-ending" consequences from the ordeal, noting that Oxfam International has already rescinded a job offer for a policy advisor position.

Even his mother’s visa to come to the US to help care for his infant son is now under federal review, Khalil said.

"As someone who fled prosecution in Syria for my political beliefs, for who I am, I never imagined myself to be in immigration detention, here in the United States," he wrote. "Why should protesting this Israel government’s indiscriminate killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians result in the erosion of my constitutional rights?"

Khalil’s 13-page statement was among a number of legal declarations his lawyers filed highlighting the wide-ranging negative impacts of his arrest.

Dr Noor Abdalla, his US citizen wife, described the challenges of not having her husband by her side during their son’s birth and the early weeks of his life.

Students and professors at Columbia wrote about the chilling effect Khalil's arrest has had on campus life, with people afraid to attend protests or join groups perceived as critical of the Trump administration.

Last week, a federal judge in New Jersey said the Trump administration’s effort to deport Khalil likely violates the Constitution.