The United States on Thursday announced the resumption of food distribution in Somalia, weeks after the destruction of a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse at Mogadishu's port.

In early January, Washington suspended aid to Somalia over reports of theft and government interference, saying Somali officials had "illegally seized 76 metric tonnes of donor-funded food aid meant for vulnerable Somalis."

US officials then warned any future aid would depend on the Somali government taking accountability, a stance Mogadishu countered by saying the warehouse demolition was part of the port's "expansion and repurposing works."

On Wednesday, however, the Somali government said "all WFP commodities affected by port expansion have been returned".

In a statement, Somalia said it "takes full responsibility" and has "provided the World Food Programme with a larger and more suitable warehouse within the Mogadishu port area."

The US State Department said in a post on X that: "We will resume WFP food distribution while continuing to review our broader assistance posture in Somalia."