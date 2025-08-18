Starving Palestinians in Gaza are asking themselves what comes next in their endless suffering after Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a full-scale invasion plan earlier this month.

In early August, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to seize Gaza City, billed as a step “to defeat Hamas” and “conclude the war.”

The plan’s five goals are to disarm Hamas, free hostages, demilitarise Gaza, impose Israeli security control and install “an alternative civil administration” to both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Much of Gaza has been under Israeli occupation for nearly two years, following Hamas’s October 7th attack.

According to UN estimates , about eighty-six percent of Palestinians in Gaza live under military zones or evacuation orders. Even Israeli officials acknowledge that they control roughly three-quarters of the territory.

Then, what does this “new” occupation plan actually mean?

The plan would mean sending ground troops into the remaining twenty-five percent of Gaza that has not been devastated, areas where much of the enclave’s 2 million people have taken shelter.

Israel is preparing a two-phase offensive to capture Gaza City, which would involve evacuating around 1 million residents, half the population, as a “temporary step” to set up civilian infrastructure in the centre of the enclave.

Netanyahu has told the media that he wants a “security perimeter”, and not necessarily govern Gaza City.

More than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in relentless Israeli aerial and ground assaults. Yet the Netanyahu government has failed to free the hostages held by Hamas.

Nor has it met its parroted goal: to eliminate the Palestinian resistance group, which retains command over an extensive tunnel network beneath the enclave.

Large parts of the Israeli public demand s that the government strike a deal with the group and end the war. But Netanyahu’s extremist coalition partners threaten to bring down his government if genocidal war against Palestinians stops.

In the face of growing international criticism against the Netanyahu government’s brutal conduct in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister used different tactics to distract global attention to starving Palestinian children by launching attacks against Iran and intervening in neighbouring Syria’s internal affairs through the Druze community.

Pressure tactic or trap?

Analysts suggest the new occupation plan, quietly backed by the Trump administration, of displacing nearly 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, might be used as a pressure tactic on Hamas to reach a hostage deal.