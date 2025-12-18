Arrests for terrorism-related offences in the UK have risen more than sixfold over the past year, driven largely by the banning of the protest group Palestine Action as a "terrorist organisation", according to official figures.

The data show that 1,886 people were arrested for terrorism-related activity in the year to the end of September 2025, compared with 248 in the previous year—an increase of about 660 percent.

Of those arrested, 1,630 — or 86 percent — were linked to Palestine Action, which was added to the UK’s list of banned terrorist organisations in July.

The group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is taking legal action against the Home Office over the decision.

Under the ban, membership of or support for Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Wearing clothing or carrying signs displaying the group’s name can result in a maximum sentence of six months.

The figures show that 1,706 arrests took place in the three months from July to September 2025, when the ban came into force.

This represents a 2,608 percent increase compared with the previous quarter, April to June, when 63 terrorism-related arrests were recorded.

Arresting children

In that most recent quarter, 1,630 arrests were linked to supporting Palestine Action.