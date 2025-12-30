BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump extends duty-free access for Israeli agricultural products through 2026
The proclamation also revises the US tariff schedule to reflect technical adjustments tied to trade agreements with Singapore and South Korea as well as African trade preferences.
Trump extends duty-free access for Israeli agricultural products through 2026
As a result, specified quantities of Israeli agricultural products will continue to enter the US market duty-free through December 31 2026. / AP
December 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation extending duty-free access for certain Israeli agricultural products through the end of 2026, the White House said.

Trump also approved on Monday a series of technical corrections to the US tariff schedule affecting multiple trade agreements.

The extension continues long-standing provisions under the US-Israel Free Trade Agreement (USIFTA), first signed in 1985 and implemented by Congress later that year. The move maintains reciprocal trade concessions between the two countries while permanent modifications to a 2004 agricultural trade agreement are finalised, according to the proclamation.

The administration said the US and Israel reached agreements in December 2025 to make permanent changes to the 2004 agricultural trade framework and to temporarily extend its terms while those changes enter into force. As a result, specified quantities of Israeli agricultural products will continue to enter the US market duty-free through December 31 2026.

RECOMMENDED

The proclamation also authorises updates to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to reflect technical corrections and conforming changes related to other trade agreements, including those with Singapore and South Korea, as well as provisions related to African trade preferences and recent tariff actions affecting the EU.

The proclamation supersedes any prior executive actions that conflict with its provisions and takes effect on the dates specified in the annexes.

RelatedTRT World - 2025 in review: The year when the world went into war over Trump’s tariffs
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry