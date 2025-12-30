US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation extending duty-free access for certain Israeli agricultural products through the end of 2026, the White House said.

Trump also approved on Monday a series of technical corrections to the US tariff schedule affecting multiple trade agreements.

The extension continues long-standing provisions under the US-Israel Free Trade Agreement (USIFTA), first signed in 1985 and implemented by Congress later that year. The move maintains reciprocal trade concessions between the two countries while permanent modifications to a 2004 agricultural trade agreement are finalised, according to the proclamation.

The administration said the US and Israel reached agreements in December 2025 to make permanent changes to the 2004 agricultural trade framework and to temporarily extend its terms while those changes enter into force. As a result, specified quantities of Israeli agricultural products will continue to enter the US market duty-free through December 31 2026.