Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a three-day tour of the Gulf region this week, visiting Kuwait, Qatar and Oman from October 21-23, the Turkish Presidency announced on Monday.

According to Head of Presidential Communications Burhanettin Duran, the visits — made at the invitation of the three Gulf leaders — will focus on strengthening political, economic and defence cooperation, as well as aligning positions on key regional and international issues.

Erdogan is expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements aimed at expanding trade, investment, and energy partnerships, Duran said in a statement on X.

The trip underscores Ankara’s push to consolidate ties with Gulf states following a period of rapprochement marked by major economic deals and strategic dialogue.