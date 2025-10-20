TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan set for Gulf tour aimed at boosting economic, strategic ties
The Turkish president's three-nation visit comes as Ankara seeks deeper regional cooperation amid shifting Middle East dynamics.
President Erdogan’s visit will focus on strengthening political, economic and defence cooperation with Gulf states. / AA Archive
October 20, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a three-day tour of the Gulf region this week, visiting Kuwait, Qatar and Oman from October 21-23, the Turkish Presidency announced on Monday.

According to Head of Presidential Communications Burhanettin Duran, the visits — made at the invitation of the three Gulf leaders — will focus on strengthening political, economic and defence cooperation, as well as aligning positions on key regional and international issues.

Erdogan is expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements aimed at expanding trade, investment, and energy partnerships, Duran said in a statement on X.

The trip underscores Ankara’s push to consolidate ties with Gulf states following a period of rapprochement marked by major economic deals and strategic dialogue. 

It also comes as Türkiye positions itself as a key mediator and regional power broker amid ongoing conflicts and shifting alliances in the Middle East. Erdogan last visited the Gulf in July 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
