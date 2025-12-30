WAR ON GAZA
UK, France, Canada and others voice alarm over 'catastrophic' Gaza situation
Britain, Canada, France and other countries say the humanitarian situation in Gaza has again worsened, urging Israel to allow aid groups to operate freely.
Displaced Palestinians pull out a tent after it was flooded during a winter storm in Khan Younis, Gaza, December 28, 2025. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened again and is of serious concern, Britain, Canada, France and others said in a joint statement on Tuesday that also called on Israel to take urgent action.

The statement, published online by the British Foreign Office, said Israel should allow non-governmental organisations to work in Israel in a sustained and predictable way, and ensure the UN could continue its work in the Palestinian enclave.

"(We) express serious concerns about the renewed deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza which remains catastrophic," read the statement from the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

It also said Israel should lift what it called "unreasonable restrictions" on certain imports including medical and shelter equipment, and open border crossings to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October after two years of genocidal Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 71,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

A global hunger monitor said on December 19 that there were no longer famine conditions in Gaza after access for humanitarian and commercial food deliveries improved following the ceasefire.

But humanitarian agencies say far more aid needs to get into the small, crowded territory and that Israel is blocking needed items from entering.

