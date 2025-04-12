WORLD
2 min read
Azerbaijan, Armenia foreign ministers meet on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The talks mark a key step in normalising ties after decades of conflict.
00:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia foreign ministers meet on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Speaking at a panel, Bayramov told attendees that the historical normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia began after the fall 2020 Karabakh War. / AA
April 12, 2025

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met on the sidelines of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“The parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalisation process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue,” the statement added.

Speaking at a panel, Bayramov told attendees that the historical normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia began after the 2020 Karabakh War.

Last month, the two countries reached an agreement on the text of a peace treaty.

“In the next stage, this agreement will now be implemented. Once it is signed, the process will take its final form. We made a non-functioning process work. Necessary amendments will also be made to the Constitution of Armenia. In this way, land claims will be regulated,” he said.

Bayramov also praised Türkiye’s role in the region and emphasised the restoration of transportation links as a primary goal.

Echoing Bayramov, Mirzoyan affirmed that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would bring prosperity to the region, promising to remove existing obstacles.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Armenian PM set to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan

Peace relations and normalisation

Türkiye, which hosts the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, has long supported its ally Azerbaijan’s efforts for normalisation with Armenia.

Peace agreement Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh—a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

On March 13, Baku and Yerevan declared that they had reached a consensus on all 17 articles of a peace deal.

RelatedTRT Global - Azerbaijan, Armenia develop consensus on peace deal clauses

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot