Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Flash floods inundate Denpasar and top resort areas, including Kuta and Ubud, as authorities warn heavy to extreme rainfall and rough seas may persist through Thursday.
People move their belongings through an inundated street amid floods following heavy rain in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on February 24 2026. / AFP
11 hours ago

Days of intense rainfall have unleashed widespread flooding and landslides across the Indonesian island of Bali, disrupting life in residential neighbourhoods and popular tourist destinations, local media reported on Wednesday.

In Denpasar, flash floods submerged streets and homes after nearby rivers overflowed, with water levels reaching up to one meter in some areas on Tuesday, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Residents reported significant damage to furniture and vehicles as they waded through knee-deep water.

Flooding also struck the resort areas of Kuta, Legian, and Sanur, where rescue teams used rubber boats to evacuate people from inundated neighbourhoods. No fatalities were reported.

In Ubud, part of the Gianyar regency, heavy rain triggered landslides that damaged several structures and public facilities.

Eastern Karangasem regency recorded multiple incidents, including fallen trees and damaged roads.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued its highest-level red alert for several districts, warning that heavy to extreme rainfall may continue through Thursday.

The agency also warned of rough seas, with waves up to four meters expected in southern waters, posing risks to maritime transport and fishing activities.

Last month, a landslide in West Java killed more than 70 people.

Floods on Indonesia's Sumatra Island since late November last year have killed at least 1,190 people, with 141 others still missing, and displaced thousands, according to disaster agency data.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
