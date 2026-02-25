Days of intense rainfall have unleashed widespread flooding and landslides across the Indonesian island of Bali, disrupting life in residential neighbourhoods and popular tourist destinations, local media reported on Wednesday.

In Denpasar, flash floods submerged streets and homes after nearby rivers overflowed, with water levels reaching up to one meter in some areas on Tuesday, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Residents reported significant damage to furniture and vehicles as they waded through knee-deep water.

Flooding also struck the resort areas of Kuta, Legian, and Sanur, where rescue teams used rubber boats to evacuate people from inundated neighbourhoods. No fatalities were reported.

In Ubud, part of the Gianyar regency, heavy rain triggered landslides that damaged several structures and public facilities.