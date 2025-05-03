Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said early on Saturday.

Of the 183 drones, it said it had shot down 77 and that another 73 had fallen without causing any damage.

The Russian authorities also said that at least four people were injured in Ukraine's massive drone attack Friday night.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry statement, some 170 Ukrainian drones were shot down over six Russian regions overnight.