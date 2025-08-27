A top economic adviser of President Donald Trump has doubled down on the administration's decision to impose punitive 50 percent tariffs on Indian products, saying Trump will not yield should India remain steadfast on its policy of buying cheap Russian oil that US says is bankrolling Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"If the Indians don't budge, I don't think President Trump will," US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told local media on Wednesday.

Hassett said trade negotiations with New Delhi are "complicated", adding, "it's integrated some with the problems that we trying to put extra pressure on Russia so that we can get a peace deal to save millions of lives and the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products."

"…There are going to be ebbs and flows in things before we reach the final position," he said.

The US begun imposing a punitive 50 percent tariff on all Indian-origin goods, ramping up pressure on the Asian nation over its growing energy and defence ties with Russia, a country that US says could next face "economic war" if it doesn't make peace with Ukraine.

From Wednesday, Indian exports were subjected to substantial US duties — among the highest imposed by Washington.

This follows President Trump's announcement of additional tariffs earlier in August, which he stated was in response to New Delhi's increased procurement of Russian oil and defence equipment.

These tariffs arise as the US seeks enhanced access to India's agricultural and dairy markets. Despite five negotiation rounds for a trade accord, a deal remains elusive.

This is mainly because New Delhi has hesitated to open these sectors to more affordable American imports, fearing job losses for millions of Indians.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to protect Indian farmers' interests, regardless of the cost.

"I am fully aware that I may have to pay a very heavy price personally, but I am prepared for it. For the farmers of my country, for the fishermen of my country, for the dairy farmers of my country, India stands ready today," Modi said earlier this month.