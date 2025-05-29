Displaced Sudanese civilians returning to cities ravaged by over two years of brutal conflict are now facing a new, invisible threat: cholera.

According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), war-torn Sudan is facing a looming public health disaster as cholera and other deadly diseases spread. In one week alone, 172 cholera-related deaths were reported, with most new cases concentrated in Khartoum state.

Local doctors say drone attacks have knocked out power to water purification stations, forcing residents to rely on unsafe water sources.

Since the war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), heavy fighting has devastated urban infrastructure, especially in Khartoum and Omdurman.

These cities, once major population centres, were largely emptied as they became key battlegrounds, with the military recapturing the capital region in late March.

“We are racing against time with our partners to provide basic healthcare, clean water, and proper nutrition, among other lifesaving services, to children who are highly vulnerable to deadly diseases and severe acute malnutrition,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Representative in Sudan.

The deteriorating conditions are fuelling the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases, particularly in overcrowded neighbourhoods and displacement sites. According to UNICEF, more than 7,700 cases of cholera — including over 1,000 in children under the age of five — and 185 related deaths have been reported in Khartoum since January 2025.

Two of the seven localities in the state—Jebel Aulia and Khartoum—are at risk of famine and account for 33% of the 307,000 acutely malnourished children. This includes an estimated 26,500 suffering from severe acute malnutrition, leaving them highly vulnerable to cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases if not treated promptly.