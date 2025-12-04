WORLD
Walkouts shake Eurovision 2026 as Israel's inclusion ignites fury
Ireland says its participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Palestine's Gaza.
Several countries pull out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel’s participation roils the competition. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Several countries have announced they will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel’s participation roils the competition.

Widespread opposition to Israel’s Gaza genocide led to mounting calls for Israel to be excluded from the annual contest.

The announcements on Thursday came after organisers cleared the way for Israel to take part.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said after a meeting in Geneva that there had been "clear support" among members for reforms implemented to "reinforce trust and protect neutrality.”

Yet moments after the EBU statement, public broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, who had all backed Israel's exclusion, said their countries would not take part next year.

Netherlands

The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said.

"After weighing all perspectives, AVROTROS concludes that, under the current circumstances, participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation," said the broadcaster.

Ireland

Ireland said it would not take part if Israel did.

Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, Irish broadcaster RTE said.

RTE said in a statement that Ireland's participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

Spain

Similarly, Spain has withdrawn from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in protest against allowing Israeli inclusion, public broadcasters announced.

"The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political goals by Israel, makes it increasingly difficult to keep Eurovision a neutral cultural event," said Alfonso Morales, the secretary general of Spain's RTVE.

Slovenia

Slovenia too rejected a call for a vote on Israel's participation, national broadcaster RTV Slovenia said.

"Our message is: we will not participate if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," said RTV Slovenia Board Chairperson Natalija Gorscak.

Belgium's Flemish broadcaster VRT announced it would broadcast Eurovision 2026, while Belgium’s French-speaking RTBF, which is due to send a contestant to this year’s Eurovision, has yet to announce its position.

The board of directors of RUV, Iceland's national broadcaster, said it is set to discuss whether to take part in Eurovision in light of Israel's inclusion.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
