The future trajectory of Türkiye-Iraq relations took centre stage at a panel in Ankara, where experts said expanding institutional cooperation and common security concerns are increasingly defining ties between the two neighbours.

The event, titled “New Regional Dynamics and the Future of Türkiye-Iraq Relations,” was hosted by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) and brought together analysts from Türkiye and Iraq to assess political, security, and economic dimensions of the relationship.

Bilgay Duman, Strategic Analysis Director at Anadolu, said that Iraq occupies a pivotal position in the region and that developments there have a direct impact on Türkiye.

Ankara’s policy, he noted, prioritises Iraq’s political unity and has gained momentum under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Turkish approach to crisis in Iraq

Duman said Türkiye’s more institutional and restrained approach during Iraq’s 2019 anti-government protests helped strengthen its image as a balancing actor, adding that bilateral ties should progress independently of wider regional rivalries.

He pointed to the presence of the PKK terror group and Daesh as key areas for deeper joint action.

“I believe Türkiye-Iraq relations should move forward independently from regional processes,” Duman said.

Sensitive relations between Türkiye and Iraq