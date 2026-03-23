Iran has denied holding any talks with the US, contradicting remarks by US President Donald Trump that recent “productive conversations” had taken place between the two sides.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday there are no talks between Tehran and Washington and called Trump's remarks an effort to lower energy prices and gain time for military plans, according to Iranian media.

"There are no talks between Tehran and Washington," said the Mehr news agency, citing Iran's foreign ministry, adding that Trump's statements were part of a push "to reduce energy prices".

Iran acknowledged that countries in the region have proposed initiatives to reduce tensions.

“We are not the party that started this war, and all such demands should be directed to Washington,” he added.

Tehran has till now retaliated with drones and missiles on Gulf neighbours, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation, whenever its infrastructure was bombed by the US and Israel.