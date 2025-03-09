Many Pakistanis wait with bated breath for the Trump administration to announce its new travel ban list that may or may not include their country among those whose citizens would be barred from coming to the United States.

There is nothing official yet, but a Reuters story , dated March 5, quoted three anonymous sources saying that along with Afghanistan, Pakistan “would” also be recommended for inclusion on the travel ban list. Several other Muslim-majority countries could also be on the list, but their names were not disclosed.

The story came as a rude shock to Pakistan, especially its government, ruling elite, and well-to-do citizens. After all, Pakistan has a history of working closely with the United States, and its English-speaking elite has always been overwhelmingly pro-West.

Going to America for education, work, setting up businesses, buying assets and eventually settling there has remained a dream of many educated, professional and well-heeled Pakistanis as the United States never shut its doors on Pakistan completely. Despite many ups and downs in relations, the security establishments of the two countries usually maintained close contact.

The travel ban story was all the more surprising for Pakistanis as only a day before, President Donald Trump in his first address to the joint Congress session on March 4, thanked Pakistan for the arrest of a Daesh-K terrorist kingpin.

On the CIA’s tip, Pakistani authorities tracked and arrested Mohammed Sharifullah alias Jafar from the southwestern Balochistan province near its Afghan frontier and handed him over to the Americans.

Among many others, Jafar also stands accused of masterminding the deadly terrorist strike at Kabul Airport on August 26, 2021 that killed 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghans.

Trumpian thanks

The Shehbaz Sharif government was still basking in the glow of “Trumpian thanks” and news channels still playing up the news when the possibility of the inclusion of Pakistan to the travel ban list dawned on them.

But according to two former Pakistani diplomats, there was no need for over-excitement on Trump’s note of thanks. The Reuters story should also be seen with caution, they say.

“I don’t have any credible information about this (travel ban), barring the Reuters story,” Sherry Rehman, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, told this scribe. “I don’t think it is possible. It would be a surprise if this happens… In my view there won’t be any blanket ban on Pakistan.”

Masood Khan, another former senior diplomat who served in the United States as Pakistan’s ambassador, said that after reading the Reuters story, he prayed that this should not happen. “It would be a very negative decision and would have a negative fallout.”

Pakistan holds its relationship with Washington crucial. The United States is not just the country’s biggest export-destination but its support is vital for Islamabad in dealing with multilateral financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme would not have been possible without Washington’s support.

Yet, Pakistan’s relations with the United States have a history of going from one extreme to the other. From once being part of the anti-communist alliances of CENTO and SEATO, and dubbed as the most allied ally to the most sanctioned and bombed one, Pakistan has seen it all.

Pakistan partnered with the United States during the Cold War and resisted the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and then again sided with Washington in the so-called war against terrorism in that land-locked country following the 9/11 terrorist strikes on US soil.

Following the withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistan apparently lost importance for Washington.

A test for Pakistan

All through President Joe Biden’s term, relations between the two countries remained mostly cold despite occasional instances of cooperation that included Pakistan’s help during the withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan.

However, towards the fag-end of its term, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on three Pakistani companies, including a state-run entity, for assisting in the country’s missile programme.

To Pakistan’s surprise, the Americans declared its long-range missile programme a threat to the United States, although all of Islamabad’s defence preparations are directed towards one adversary: India.