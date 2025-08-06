Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the first time in over seven years, a government source has said, in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the United States rise.

His trip will come at a time when India's relationship with the US faces its most serious crisis in years after President Donald Trump imposed the highest tariffs among Asian peers on goods imported from India and signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Modi's visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit of the SCO, a Eurasian political and security grouping that includes Russia, will be his first since June 2018.

Subsequently, Sino-Indian ties deteriorated sharply after a military clash along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Russia in October that led to a thaw.

The giant Asian neighbours are now slowly defusing tensions that have hampered business relations and travel between the two countries.

Related TRT Global - Brazil, China and India could be slammed by sanctions: NATO chief

Meanwhile, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Russia on a scheduled visit and is expected to discuss India's purchases of Russian oil in the wake of Trump's pressure on India to stop buying Russian crude, according to another government source, who also did not want to be named.