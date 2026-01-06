The US took the unprecedented step of dropping the number of vaccines it recommends for every child, leaving other immunisations, such as flu shots, open to families to choose, but without clear guidance.

Officials said on Monday that the overhaul to the federal vaccine schedule won't result in any families losing access or insurance coverage for vaccines, but medical experts slammed the move, saying it could lead to reduced uptake of important vaccinations and increase disease.

The change came after President Donald Trump, in December, asked the US Department of Health and Human Services to review how peer nations approach vaccine recommendations and consider revising the US schedule to align with their guidance.

Acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill approved the updated guidelines, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday. The move was outside the typical process for vaccine recommendations in which an outside panel of expert advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the merits of each vaccine with an eye toward public health.

The US dropped its recommendation for rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease, and hepatitis A, and said parents should consult healthcare providers under what it calls shared clinical-decision-making.

'Decisions should be based on evidence, not comparisons'