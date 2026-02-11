During the Cold War, the nuclear arms race was one of the most frightening aspects of superpower rivalry, spreading fears worldwide that tensions between the US and the former Soviet Union could escalate into a catastrophic nuclear war.

At the end of the Cold War in the late 1980s, as a sign of de-escalation between Washington and Moscow, the two powers showed mutual willingness to reduce their nuclear arsenals, signing several treaties to regulate their nuclear activities.

But the last nuclear control treaty between the US and Russia expired last week, raising fears of a new arms race.

The treaty, known as ‘New START’ and signed in 2010, was one of the few agreements aimed at preventing a nuclear war. It limited both countries to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads.

Currently, no treaty is in force to regulate nuclear policy between the US and Russia, which together possess 90 percent of all nuclear weapons inventory.

The New START Treaty replaced START I Treaty, which was signed between the US and Soviet Union in 1991 and entered into force three years later, remaining in force for 15 years.

A comparable situation arose when START I expired in December 2009, following then-Republican President George W. Bush’s decision not to pursue a new agreement with Russia.

But under President Barack Obama, this brief interlude culminated in the signing of the New START Treaty in 2010 between the US and Russia, which was ratified nearly a year later securing the continuation of the nuclear de-escalation process between Moscow and Washington.

While the New START expired in 2021, the Biden administration agreed to extend it for a five-year period, which ended last week.

“Legally, New START could not be extended: it allowed only one five-year extension, and that was used in 2021,” Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Centre for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, tells TRT World.

“There was a Russian proposal about informally abiding by New START’s numerical limits, but the US refused.”

Chinese factor

The potential US rejection of continuing with New START caps is linked to both the Trump administration’s negative view of the Obama-era agreement and China’s remarkable rise in global affairs, as well as its projection to reach 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, according to experts.

“Rather than extend ‘New START, a badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated, we should have our nuclear experts work on a new, improved, and modernised treaty that can last long into the future,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

Marco Rubio also recently stated that the American president wants to see China on board for a possible future agreement on nuclear weapons with Russia, but Beijing rejected this proposal as Moscow backed its Asian ally on this.

“The United States is trying to determine how to address the rapid growth of China’s nuclear arsenal. Extending the treaty would effectively lock the United States into parity at around 1,500 deployed warheads not only with Russia, but also increasingly with China,” Juraj Majcin, a policy analyst, tells TRT World.

“This concern helps explain why Donald Trump has suggested the idea of a trilateral nuclear agreement that would include China.”

Due to China’s rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal to become a nuclear power on equal footing with the US and Russia, Majcin is quite sceptical that Trump and Putin will reach an agreement on capping their nuclear forces.

Other experts share similar assessments.

Sokov, who has been involved in many arms control negotiations in the past, assesses a “very wide” gap between Russia and the US, and he is not sure that discussions, which “did not begin” yet, will really produce a treaty, projecting “a lengthy and difficult process”.

China “feels itself a superpower” and is clearly trying to build a reliable strategic nuclear deterrence “instead of the very minimalistic it used to have in the past,” he says.

“How far they build is anyone’s guess. In principle, we need China on board, but when they decide they are ready, is anyone’s guess,” Sokov tells TRT World.

Both China and Russia say that if nuclear talks are to be multilateral, as the Trump administration has stated, then France and the UK, the two European nuclear powerhouses, also need to be on board for such an agreement, as both are NATO members.

France, a leading European Union member, which aims to be the continent’s atomic protector in the face of Russia’s repeated threats using nuclear language, refused to join a nuclear agreement.