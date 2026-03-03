Washington, DC — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has met with US President Donald Trump at the White House amid an intensifying US-Israel military campaign against Iran.

The bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday marks his first visit to Washington since the US-Israeli strikes began on February 28, 2026, which led to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and bombing across other facilities.

"This (war on Iran) is, of course, damaging our economies. This is true for the oil prices, and this is true for the gas prices as well," Merz told reporters.

"So that's the reason why we all hope that this war will come to an end as soon as possible," Merz said.

He told reporters that Germany supports US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and he is keen to discuss plans for the day after the war in Iran with Trump.

Originally slated to prioritise trade tariffs and transatlantic relations, the agenda has pivoted to the Iran crisis, with Merz fresh from a trip to China and facing pressure to clarify Germany's stance.

Merz has signalled a pragmatic tone. In remarks on March 1, he stated, "We recognise the dilemma," acknowledging failed diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and domestic oppression.

However, experts indicate he will push to leverage the discussions to probe Trump's "end game" for Iran, as noted by Julianne Smith, former US ambassador to NATO under President Joe Biden. "So, if nothing else, it can be a fact-finding mission to try to determine, 'Do you guys have a plan for the day after?'"

Seeking assurances

On Ukraine, Merz is expected to seek assurances amid ongoing Russian aggression, building on Germany's increased defence spending, now above NATO's 2 percent GDP target, and its role as a key supporter.

This could include pushing for sustained US military aid, especially as Europe adapts to transatlantic shifts, evidenced by Germany and France's recent announcement to deepen nuclear deterrence cooperation.

German politicians spent the weekend trying to make sense of the rapidly shifting situation in the Middle East. Senior figures in the conservative-led government called for restraint in judging the strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran.

While Berlin had long expected that Trump might take action against Tehran’s leadership, the scale and timing of the move appeared to catch many off guard. Like observers elsewhere, German politicians reacted with visible surprise.

On Sunday, Merz gave a short statement to reporters. His spokesman, Stefan Kornelius, said Merz had been briefed about the military operation and had spoken by telephone on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The central question, whether Germany will join the US-Israel strikes against Iran, remains unresolved.