US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has warned that Washington may take action against foreigners "praising, rationalising, or making light" of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, adding he had directed consular officials to take appropriate action.

"In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Landau said on Thursday in a post on social media platform X.

"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action."

Landau did elaborate on what such action would mean.

Some users replied to Landau's post with screenshots of accounts and posts, though it was unclear if the accounts they flagged were US visa holders.