​​​​​​​The US Federal Reserve has held its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged between the 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent target range, as widely expected.

"Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data, recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year," the Fed said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent in the longer run.

"The unemployment rate remains low, and labour market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated,” it noted.

The Fed said in considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the policy, the FOMC will "carefully" assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

"The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities," it added.

The decision came after the uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump's global tariffs and his repeated criticisms of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of failing to act swiftly as economic risks mount.