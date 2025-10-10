Sports clubs, athletes and fan groups around the world have been increasingly reacting to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, with teams either refusing to play against Israeli clubs or donating ticket revenue from matches against Israel to humanitarian organisations in the Palestinian enclave.

In Türkiye, federations, clubs and athletes have been voicing their opposition to Israel's attacks.

In Europe, the recent reaction and actions by Spanish clubs have been particularly striking against Israeli clubs.

World-renowned stars are not remaining silent on the issue of Palestine.

Leading figures in the sports world, such as Lewis Hamilton, Eric Cantona and Mohamed Salah, have frequently criticised Israel in social media posts and called on politicians to stop the attacks.

Belgian footballer Dries Mertens, with whom Galatasaray parted ways at the end of last season, warned in July that "Gaza is being left to starvation by Israel."

Hamilton warns ‘we can no longer remain silent’ over child killings in Gaza.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton warned that "we can no longer remain silent" following the deaths of children caused by Israel's attacks.

Hamilton quoted UNICEF, which said that more than 100 children had died in Gaza due to intense Israeli attacks in the first week of July and that child deaths had continued since the beginning of the month.

Along with the Israeli attacks, the number of deaths due to Israel’s blockade of Gaza is also increasing due to starvation, particularly among children.

French football legend Eric Cantona has expressed his support for a campaign backing a team based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Last week, Cantona shared a post on Instagram wearing the jersey of the Lajee Celtic Club, a team from the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank.

In his post, Cantona noted that the aid campaign was launched by Celtic fan groups in Scotland, with proceeds from jersey sales going to support Palestinian refugees.

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah protested UEFA’s silence over how a former Palestinian player died in August.

Former Palestinian national team player Suleiman Al-Obaid was killed in an attack by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid.

Marking his passing, UEFA wrote: "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the 'Palestinian Pele.' A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," but said nothing about how he died.

Salah pointedly criticised UEFA's farewell to al-Obaid, saying: "Can you tell us how, where and why he died?"

The Palestinian Football Federation released a statement saying: "Former national team player Suleiman Al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza."

Al-Obaid, 41, born in Gaza and married with five children, was one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history.

Spanish club Barcelona rejected Israeli basketball team Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem's request to use its facilities and train before their EuroCup match against Baxi Manresa on October 15.

A similar reaction to Israeli teams in Spain was also seen in the Canary Islands.

A request was made to postpone the La Laguna Tenerife-Bnei Herzliya Basketball Champions League match scheduled for October 14 in Tenerife, Canary Islands.

On September 15, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for Israel to be banned from all international sporting events due to its genocide in Gaza.

Gerardo Candina, president of Bizkaia Gernika, the Basque women's basketball team that became the first club in Spain to decide not to play against Israeli teams, said: "We are completely against the brutal genocide in Gaza. I think everyone needs to accept this. We will not fall for this trick."

He announced that they would not play either match against Israel's Elitzur Ramla in the women's EuroCup group stage.