US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to restrict mail-in voting, escalating efforts to tighten election rules.

The order requires states to impose stricter regulations on mail-in ballots and directs the administration to compile a list of confirmed US citizens eligible to vote in each state.

A White House official said the list would be created using data from the Social Security Administration.

The order also states that the US Postal Service may only send absentee ballots to individuals included on the federally prepared list, with one envelope per ballot.

States that do not comply risk losing federal funding, according to officials.

The move comes without congressional approval and is expected to face legal challenges.

It remains unclear whether the president has the authority to impose such measures, with any final decision likely to be left to the Supreme Court.