General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) advanced last week to Sudan’s Al Fasher after an 18-month siege that trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the capital of the Darfur region.

At least 2,000 civilians were killed following the city’s fall to Dagalo’s forces, according to the Sudanese government. The RSF now controls all major urban centres in Darfur.

Since 2023, Dagalo, known as Hemedti, has challenged General Abdel Fattah al Burhan’s leadership, resulting in a bloody civil war between the RSF and the Sudanese army that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 15 million.

According to humanitarian groups, testimonies from people who fled Al Fasher and statements from the Sudanese government, the RSF has been accused of committing grave abuses, including executing civilians, raping women, and trapping thousands of people inside the city.

In response to the RSF’s actions, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor warned that the Sudanese paramilitary group’s conduct in Al Fasher “may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The Sudanese government has urged the international community “to act immediately” to stop what it called the RSF’s “genocide.”

“The paramilitary forces’ recent massacres, especially in Al Fasher, are not random acts of brutality but a deliberate strategy aimed at consolidating territorial control and asserting dominance through fear,” says Kaan Devecioglu, an analyst specialising in North and East Africa Studies at ORSAM, a research centre based in Ankara.

The RSF, which evolved from the government-backed Janjaweed militia during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s, now faces new allegations of war crimes.

Since the outbreak of fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese army, “the RSF has systematically targeted non-Arab communities in Darfur to depopulate resistance areas, destroy local governance, and secure access to resources and supply routes,” Devecioglu tells TRT World.

A strategy of fear, territorial control

In recent months, the Sudanese army has reported significant gains across the country, including in the capital Khartoum, declaring in May that it had “fully cleared” the city of forces loyal to Dagalo.

However, the RSF’s recent capture of Al Fasher and its advances across the Kordofan region, a strategic area linking Sudan’s Darfur provinces to Khartoum, suggest that Dagalo’s forces are far from defeated, Devecioglu says.