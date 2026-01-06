A saltwater fish sold for a record 510.3 million yen ($3.2 million) at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Monday.

The 243-kilogramme bluefin tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan, was purchased by Kiyomura Corp., the Tokyo-based operator of popular sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai.

"The year's first tuna brings good luck. We hope as many people as possible can enjoy it and feel energised," said Kiyomura President Kiyoshi Kimura, according to Kyodo News Agency.

The tuna will be sliced at Sushizanmai’s Tsukiji flagship branch and sent out to its locations across the country. Despite the record price, the company announced that it will sell the tuna at the regular price to customers.