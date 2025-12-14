WORLD
2 min read
Attacks on Bangladeshi peacekeepers in southern Sudan may be war crimes: UN chief
Antonio Guterres says attacks on UN peacekeepers are unjustifiable and stresses the obligation to protect UN personnel, as Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus condemns the assault as a crime against international peace and humanity.
Attacks on Bangladeshi peacekeepers in southern Sudan may be war crimes: UN chief
Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh. / AP
December 14, 2025

The UN chief on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and the injuring of eight others in southern Sudan, saying that these acts may constitute war crimes.

“I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities and injuries of members of the Bangladeshi UN Peacekeeping contingent,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on US social media company X.

“Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. There will need to be accountability.”

Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the Saturday attack as a serious crime against “international peace and humanity.”

The official statement by Yunus said the six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight were injured in "a drone attack by terrorists” on a UN base in Abyei, southern Sudan.

Yunus expressed shock over the incident, saying: “The United Nations has already been requested to take urgent measures to ensure the highest level of medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured peacekeepers.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in attack on UN base in Sudan: Bangladesh

Army blames attack on RSF

The attacks took place amid the long-running conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary rebels, which began in April 2023 and has killed thousands in Sudan and displaced millions.

Sudan’s army blamed the attack on the RSF, saying it “clearly reveals the subversive approach of the rebel militia and those behind it.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission was deployed in 2011.

The oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area is administered by Sudan and the neighbouring nation of South Sudan – which declared independence in 2011 – with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.

The mission mandate was renewed last month.

Explore
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts