The Associated Press and Reuters have demanded accountability from the Israeli army over a deadly air strike on a hospital in southern Gaza that killed 20 people, among them five journalists, including three working for the two news agencies.

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials on Tuesday, AP Executive Editor Julie Pace and Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said they were “outraged” that independent journalists were among those killed in Monday’s strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, a civilian facility protected under international law.

“Freelance visual journalists Mariam Abu Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha had worked for AP and Reuters, respectively, as well as other outlets during the war. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, was also killed, while photographer Hatem Khaled, another Reuters contractor, was wounded,” the editors wrote.

They stressed that the journalists were present in their professional capacity, documenting the war at a time when Israel had barred foreign reporters from entering Gaza for nearly two years.

The Israeli army acknowledged the strike, claiming it does not target journalists, and said it had opened an internal inquiry. But the two editors voiced doubt, saying past Israeli investigations “rarely result in clarity or accountability,” and raised questions about whether Israel is deliberately targeting live feeds to suppress information.

“Striking a hospital, followed by a second strike while journalists and rescuers were responding, raises urgent questions about whether international obligations to protect civilians and journalists were upheld,” the letter said.

Israel’s brutality

The demand comes amid outrage after the hospital massacre. The Health Ministry in Gaza said the victims included patients, health workers, civil defence crews, and media staff.