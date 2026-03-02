Qatar said Iran “must pay a price” for strikes targeting the Gulf state, warning that attacks on its territory and people cannot go unanswered as tensions escalate across the region.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majid al-Ansari said Iran’s attacks on Qatar were “blatant” and stressed that Doha reserves the right to retaliate.

“An attack like this cannot be left without retaliation,” al-Ansari said, adding that Iranian strikes targeting Qatar “cannot go unanswered”.

According to the foreign ministry, intercepted Iranian attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, including Qatar’s international airport, as well as other commercial facilities.

Al-Ansari said Qatar had faced more than 100 missiles and scores of drones, with some projectiles aimed at civilian and commercial infrastructure.

Intercepting drones and projectiles