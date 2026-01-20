US President Donald Trump has argued that Denmark is unable to adequately protect Greenland, its semiautonomous territory, suggesting the issue would be discussed with international leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"I don't think they're going to push back," Trump told reporters on Monday when asked for comments to European leaders at Davos who may push back on his Greenland plan.
"Look, we have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it, Denmark, they're wonderful people," he added.
While praising Denmark and its leadership, Trump said, “I know the leaders are very good people, but they don’t even go there.”
The US president said discussions on Greenland would take place with various leaders attending the World Economic Forum, which began on Monday.
“We’ll be talking about it with the various people,” he said, without specifying the leaders.
Greenland is "very important," he stressed.
The president pointed to longstanding security concerns, saying NATO has warned Denmark for decades about potential threats in the region.
“NATO has been warning Denmark for about 20 years now — longer than that, 25 years,” Trump said. He cited Russia as a concern, adding that China also posed a strategic challenge in the Arctic region.
"So, we'll see what happens. But let's put it this way, it's going to be a very interesting Davos," he said.
Later, Trump posted a photo on Truth Social holding the US flag along with Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become US territory sometime in 2026.
In a brief telephone interview with NBC News, Trump was asked if he would use force to seize Greenland. “No comment,” he replied.
Earlier, Trump also said he had a "very good" phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.
"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump says the US must acquire Greenland for national security reasons and to deter rivals in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who opposed US control of Greenland and sent a small of number of troops to the territory.
Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory.