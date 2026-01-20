US President Donald Trump has argued that Denmark is unable to adequately protect Greenland, its semiautonomous territory, suggesting the issue would be discussed with international leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I don't think they're going to push back," Trump told reporters on Monday when asked for comments to European leaders at Davos who may push back on his Greenland plan.

"Look, we have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it, Denmark, they're wonderful people," he added.

While praising Denmark and its leadership, Trump said, “I know the leaders are very good people, but they don’t even go there.”

The US president said discussions on Greenland would take place with various leaders attending the World Economic Forum, which began on Monday.

“We’ll be talking about it with the various people,” he said, without specifying the leaders.

Greenland is "very important," he stressed.

The president pointed to longstanding security concerns, saying NATO has warned Denmark for decades about potential threats in the region.