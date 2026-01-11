WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
WAFA cites medical sources as saying Israel killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza and two others in northern Gaza.
Israel killed at least 71,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,314 in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
January 11, 2026

Israel has killed at least four Palestinians across besieged Gaza since dawn, WAFA news agency said, citing medical sources.

Israel killed two in southern Gaza and two in northern Gaza, one of whom succumbed to his wounds, the medical sources said.

Medics also said Israel wounded others in Jabalia camp, Beit Lahia and Jabalia.

Israel killed at least 71,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,314 in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of the population.

Israel has consistently violated the ceasefire in Gaza, which took effect on October 10th, killing 442 Palestinians and wounding 1,236 others.

SOURCE:TRT World
