The Syrian army said on Wednesday that military positions of the PKK/YPG terrorist groups operating under the name of SDF in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo are “legitimate targets” following the group’s escalation and “massacres” in the province, Syria’s news agency SANA reported.

The announcement came after the SDF renewed shelling of residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo for the second day on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, SANA said the latest attack targeted the Al Suryan neighbourhood in northern Aleppo, while Syrian army units clashed with the terror group along the Castello and Al Sheihan fronts.