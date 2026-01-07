WORLD
1 min read
Syrian army declares SDF positions 'legitimate targets' due to 'massacres'
The Syrian army has announced YPG-terror group-led SDF sites in Aleppo as legitimate targets following attacks that killed five people and wounded 16, according to state news agency.
Syrian army declares SDF positions 'legitimate targets' due to 'massacres'
Syrian forces announced closed military zones in two neighbourhoods. [File photo] / SANA via AP
January 7, 2026

The Syrian army said on Wednesday that military positions of the PKK/YPG terrorist groups operating under the name of SDF in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo are “legitimate targets” following the group’s escalation and “massacres” in the province, Syria’s news agency SANA reported.

The announcement came after the SDF renewed shelling of residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo for the second day on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, SANA said the latest attack targeted the Al Suryan neighbourhood in northern Aleppo, while Syrian army units clashed with the terror group along the Castello and Al Sheihan fronts.

RECOMMENDED

The shelling followed the killing of at least five people and the injury of 16 in a series of attacks by SDF terrorists in Aleppo on Tuesday.

The army’s Operations Authority said the two neighbourhoods would be treated as closed military zones after 3 pm local time (1200 GMT), calling on civilians to stay away from SDF positions and announcing a complete ban on movement in the two areas as of that time.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists