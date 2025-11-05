WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye urges sustained Gaza ceasefire, calling humanitarian aid 'insufficient'
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen in Helsinki, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says Israel's attacks since the announcement of the ceasefire have killed about 250 Palestinians in Gaza.
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan and Finnish FM Elina Valtonen hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. / AA
November 5, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects the ceasefire in Gaza to continue despite ongoing challenges, warning that humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave remains “insufficient.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen in Helsinki on Wednesday, Fidan said Israel’s attacks since the announcement of the ceasefire have killed about 250 Palestinians.

“Despite all challenges, we expect the ceasefire to continue and move into the next stage,” he said. “The international community must fulfil its responsibilities at this point.”

Fidan said Türkiye is actively working within the United Nations framework to help advance peace efforts and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“There are ongoing negotiations and discussions on how to implement the peace plan. The entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is insufficient, and there are various complaints on this matter,” he said.

“We are continuing our efforts to make aid deliveries more effective.”

The minister also praised Finland’s official support for a two-state solution and the ceasefire process, adding that Türkiye values Helsinki’s readiness to contribute to humanitarian assistance.

“More than 150 countries currently recognise Palestine as a state. I would have liked Finland to do so as well, but we understand it has its own domestic considerations,” Fidan added.

Security action for Europe

Fidan also underlined Türkiye's aim to be part of a European Union defence scheme, citing the country's role as a critical security provider for the EU.

Türkiye wants to be part of the bloc's $176-billion (150-billion-euro) Security Action for Europe (SAFE) - a mechanism aimed at strengthening European defence capabilities.

Fidan reiterated his country's position at a meeting with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki.

"Türkiye is a NATO ally who provides a critical contribution to Europe's security and in this framework," he told journalists.

"It is of great importance that Türkiye is included in the EU's defence and security initiatives, including the SAFE mechanism," he added.

Although Türkiye is technically eligible to access the SAFE initiative, it requires approval from all 27 EU members - something Greece has threatened to block.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed support for Türkiye's participation in the defence scheme, "equal terms in defence industry cooperation, which we strongly need at this moment".

RelatedTRT World - Turkish FM Fidan begins visit to Finland for talks with counterpart Valtonen

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
