Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects the ceasefire in Gaza to continue despite ongoing challenges, warning that humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave remains “insufficient.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen in Helsinki on Wednesday, Fidan said Israel’s attacks since the announcement of the ceasefire have killed about 250 Palestinians.

“Despite all challenges, we expect the ceasefire to continue and move into the next stage,” he said. “The international community must fulfil its responsibilities at this point.”

Fidan said Türkiye is actively working within the United Nations framework to help advance peace efforts and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“There are ongoing negotiations and discussions on how to implement the peace plan. The entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is insufficient, and there are various complaints on this matter,” he said.

“We are continuing our efforts to make aid deliveries more effective.”

The minister also praised Finland’s official support for a two-state solution and the ceasefire process, adding that Türkiye values Helsinki’s readiness to contribute to humanitarian assistance.

“More than 150 countries currently recognise Palestine as a state. I would have liked Finland to do so as well, but we understand it has its own domestic considerations,” Fidan added.

Security action for Europe