ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
US President stops short of confirming whether he had asked Israel to pause its strikes on Tehran, offering no clear indication of whether such a request had been made behind closed doors.
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Trump is in Kananaskis, Alberta (Canada) for the G7 summit. / AFP
June 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Israel and Iran might eventually reach a ceasefire, though he noted that, at times, countries "have to fight it out first."

He reaffirmed that the United States will continue to support Israel in its “defence.”

"I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens," Trump said.

Talking to reporters as he left for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump declined to say if he had asked Israel to pause strikes on Iran.

The latest development comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart's recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties, and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
RECOMMENDED

The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was set to travel to Oman on Sunday for another round of nuclear talks with Iranian officials. But following Israel's strikes, that meeting has now been called off.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the nuclear negotiations "unjustifiable" after the attacks, which he said were carried out with the support of the US.

The death toll of Israel's attacks on Iran since Friday has climbed to 224, of which 90 percent are civilians, Iran's state media said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls