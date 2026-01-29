Ukraine is working with US satellite firm SpaceX to resolve the issue of Russian drones using the Starlink satellite internet system, the defence minister has said, after recent reports of Starlinks being found on Russian long-range UAVs in Ukraine.

Thursday’s statement came after a defence ministry adviser raised concerns that Russia was using Starlinks, which are almost impervious to traditional signal jamming, to manually fly drones into Ukrainian targets.

"We are grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and personally to Elon Musk for the quick response and the start of work on resolving the situation," Ukraine's defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, a newly appointed adviser to Fedorov, had previously posted multiple pictures on social media over the past several days of the wreckage of long-range Russian drones, including Shaheds, with Starlink satellites attached.