US President Donald Trump has announced higher tariffs on South Korean goods, accusing Seoul's legislature of failing to approve a previously agreed trade deal.

"Our Trade Deals are very important to America. In each of these Deals, we have acted swiftly to reduce our TARIFFS in line with the Transaction agreed to. We, of course, expect our Trading Partners to do the same," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

Saying that "South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States," he said: "President Lee (Jae-myung) and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?"

Trump said that because the agreement has not been enacted, "I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%."

Stalled agreement

The agreement was finalised after Trump met his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae-myung in October, and included investment promises by South Korea alongside tariff cuts by the United States.