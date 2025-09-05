The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized phones, computer equipment, and documents from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s Maryland home as part of an investigation into possible mishandling of classified information, according to court records unsealed on Thursday.

The search, which also targeted Bolton’s Washington office last month, resulted in the collection of multiple phones, computers, four boxes of printed schedules, typed documents labelled “Trump I–IV,” and a binder marked “Statements and Reflections to Allied Strikes,” The Washington Times reported.

Court filings cite criminal statutes that govern the unauthorised retention or transmission of national defence materials, though no charges have been filed and it remains unclear whether additional evidence has been found.

‘Nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Bolton’